NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man they say was found lurking inside a Manhattan family’s bathroom.

They were reportedly lying in bed when they heard a strange noise and then found the stranger standing in their home.

“She says don’t cry, you’re a brave girl, believe in god,” 11-year-old Rahma Ahmed told CBS2.

For nearly a week, Ahmed, her two siblings, and their mom have been living in fear – terrified by an intruder and forced to move out of the Murray Hill home on East 37th Street that they love.

The bizarre break in happened on June 12 around 7 a.m. when Shags Ahmed and her husband were still in bed. Police say the man – seen in neighborhood surveillance video – broke into the home through a back window. Ahmed’s husband found the intruder.

“My husband said call 911, I was crying, my hands shivering,” she said.

The commotion woke up all three kids.

“I just ran to my father’s phone and called 911,” the alert 11-year-old told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

When that suspect heard the homeowner scream he jumped out the same window he used to get inside. He then hopped a fence and was last seen on camera running toward Park Avenue.

The suspect didn’t take any of the family’s belongings, except of course their sense of safety.

“I’m kind of scared that if you’re alone that person will come again,” Rahma Ahmed added.