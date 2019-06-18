



Advocates say the fund will run out of money and Congress is once again dragging its feet.

“I want to make clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Sen. McConnell. He has always held out until the very last minute, and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it,” Stewart said.

Tuesday morning on “Fox and Friends,” McConnell was asked why it seems the fight to fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund always goes down to the wire.

“Many things in Congress happen at the last minute. We have never failed to address this issue and we will address it again. I don’t know why he’s all bent out of shape, but we will take care of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund,” McConnell said.

In his testimony before Congress last week, Stewart called out members who were not present for the hearing, but McConnell says that’s just the way things work.

“That frequently happens because members have a lot of things going on at the same time, and it sounds like to me like he is looking for some way take offense. There’s no way we won’t address this problem appropriately. We have in the past and we will again in the future,” McConnell said.

When asked if it would be fully funded, McConnell said, “Yes.”

In an appearance with Stephen Colbert, however, Stewart fired back.

“You know what, Stephen? Now I feel stupid. This was a huge misunderstanding. I didn’t know that they were busy. Oh boy, now I don’t even know what to say. I didn’t mean to interrupt them with their jobs,” Stewart said.

The bill to authorize more funding has wide support in the House. It’s not clear what could happen in the Senate, but the Majority leader did say it will be fully funded.