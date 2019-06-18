



— Last-minute negotiations to legalize recreational marijuana in New York before the end of the legislative session have apparently fallen through.

Legislative sources in both the Senate and the Assembly told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer on Tuesday that plans to legalize marijuana have apparently gone up in smoke, and that lawmakers are now working to win passage of a bill to decriminalize the use of marijuana and expunge arrest records.

The bill being considered by the Legislature would erase the arrest records of up to 600,000 New Yorkers — mostly black and Latino — charged with possession of small amounts of marijuana.

As for why marijuana legalization seems to be a no-go at this point, sources told Kramer negotiations bogged down over a number of issues, including how to spend the $300 million generated by taxes on the sale of marijuana, and whether localities who don’t want to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana could opt out and refuse to do it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been intensely negotiating the bill with legislative leaders, had the following to say on an Albany radio station late Tuesday morning:

“I don’t know. Different people say different things on the number of members who are ready support it. I don’t know. That is still a question mark,” Cuomo said.

The governor is said to still be pushing to legalize marijuana. Assembly and Senate sources said it’s most likely dead. But, then again, this is Albany. The session ends Wednesday, and in the waning hours sometimes weird things happen and things rise out of the ashes.