



— A palatial New Jersey home boasts views of an iconic mountain range, and botanical garden-style landscaping.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside and out for this week’s edition of Living Large.

“It’s a castle sitting on a hill,” said Christina LaBarbiera of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The home is located on Farmstead Road in the Ramapo mountains.

“And this is a castle sitting on a piece of property that has over $1 million worth of landscaping,” LaBarbiera said.

And that’s the just the outside of the manicured four acres.

“This home has so much character and so much love that you can see it in every detail,” LaBarbiera said.

MORE: Living Large: 1800s Masterpiece In The Heart Of The Village

There’s plenty to look at inside the 18,000 square-foot home. Most eye-catching is the intricate woodwork that’s everywhere, all handcrafted and imported from Colombia.

The ornate domed ceiling is hand painted, and took months to complete.

From soaring ceilings to custom-designed furniture, the great room embodies the grand proportions of the home. It includes large plush couches.

“A couch like this, itself, would probably run anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000,” LaBarbiera said.

There’s also a billiards room anchored by dark wood tones, while the bar beckons with reptile stools.

The heart of every home is the kitchen. It is another huge space, with custom stained glass on the ceiling.

MORE: Living Large: Park Avenue’s New Condo Offers Glamour, Privacy

There are also two master bedrooms on the main floor, each with an enviable closet.

Before heading upstairs, Duddridge admired the impressive windows that run floor to ceiling and offer an impressive view.

There was also an impressive view from the second-floor terrace. An inside balcony offers a dramatic perspective on the architectural details and design of the rooms below.

There are five more bedrooms on that level, one used as a home gym, as well as a gracious seating area.

“Anywhere you go in this home your going to see a view, whether it’s in the home, itself, or outside,” LaBarbiera said.

To live large in Mahwah will cost you $16.74 million.

And one more design note for anyone looking with an eagle eye — each room has some element of leopard print in it, a favorite of the owner.