NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Department of Health has reported another potential measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials say an international traveler who has been diagnosed with measles was at the airport on May 29. The individual arrived in Terminal B from Tokyo, Japan, and departed for Quebec, Canada, from Terminal A.

Anyone who was at the airport between 5 p.m. on May 29 and 3:30 p.m. on May 30 may have been exposed to measles. Anyone who was exposed could develop symptoms as late as June 20.

Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

The health department says New Jersey residents who were on the infected individual’s flights and may have been exposed to the disease will be contacted by their local health department.

There have been several reports of travelers with measles at Newark since the measles outbreak started in October.

The CDC reported at the end of May that 971 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year. The illnesses have been reported in at least 26 states. The majority of the cases have been centered in the New York City.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ending vaccination exemptions based on religious beliefs.