37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:8 Bridges Hudson River Swim, Hudson River, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered from the Hudson River, sources tell CBS2.

The swimmer was previously identified as 67-year-old Charles Vanderhorst, a renowned AIDS researcher from North Carolina.

His body was found Tuesday in the Fort Tryon area, sources say.

Divers had been searching for Vanderhorst since he was last seen Friday near the George Washington Bridge.

He was competing in one leg of the week-long Eight Bridges Hudson River Swim.

Organizers say it’s the longest marathon swim in the world.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s