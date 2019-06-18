Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered from the Hudson River, sources tell CBS2.
The swimmer was previously identified as 67-year-old Charles Vanderhorst, a renowned AIDS researcher from North Carolina.
His body was found Tuesday in the Fort Tryon area, sources say.
Divers had been searching for Vanderhorst since he was last seen Friday near the George Washington Bridge.
He was competing in one leg of the week-long Eight Bridges Hudson River Swim.
Organizers say it’s the longest marathon swim in the world.