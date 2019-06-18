Comments
RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The man who was pulled from the rubble of his Ridgefield home after an explosion Monday has died.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday that 48-year-old Mark A. Schellack was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.
Schellack was badly burned and buried under debris when his home on Abbott Avenue exploded late Monday morning.
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella is investigating. According to the prosecutor’s office, it appears natural gas was the source of the explosion, but the cause is still under investigation.
The prosecutor’s office says, “PSE&G conducted a pressure test and concluded that there were not any leaks in the gas line spanning from the street to the home, indicating that the explosion was exclusive to an event within the residence.”