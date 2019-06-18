Comments
AVENEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man is now the eighth American to die while visiting the Dominican Republic since the start of the year.
Joseph Allen, 55, of Avenel, was found dead last Thursday inside his hotel room at the Terra Linda resort in Sosua.
Relatives said he was in the Dominican to celebrate a friend’s birthday and had been there many times before.
The circumstances and cause of his death are not yet known.
Staten Island mother Leyla Cox also passed away in the D.R. last week. Her son told CBS2 that officials said his mother died of a heart attack, but he did “not believe it was of natural causes.”
Just stop going to the DR.