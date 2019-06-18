Comments
It stays unsettled this afternoon with showers and even some downpours expected around the area. It will be a struggle in the temperature department, as well, with highs only in the low 70s.
Expect a shower here and there tonight, but it will be overall quieter than it was today. Temperatures will remain on the mild side in the upper 60s.
With a stationary front nearby, we’ll leave in a chance of showers for tomorrow, but it won’t be quite as active. Temperatures will be running slightly warmer, too, with highs in the mid 70s.
As for Thursday, expect some showers and storms, but mainly late in the day.