



— One person was killed and six others were injured in two shootings in Newark on Tuesday.

The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Longworth Street.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a Shot Spotter notification. One person was killed in that incident. The male victim has not yet been identified. Two female victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Five minutes after that shooting, police received a Shot Spotter notification for South Orange Avenue near South 12th Street.

There, officers found four male victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Newark Police and the Essex County prosecutor’s office are investigating both shootings.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867.

Anonymous tips may also be left on the police division’s website at npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/corp/tipsubmit.

