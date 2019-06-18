37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The bill has reportedly come in for Tracy Morgan’s pricey fender bender in Manhattan earlier this month – and it’s big enough to buy the car that struck him.

According to multiple reports, it’s going to cost the comedian over $32,000 just to replace the parts on his newly purchased Bugatti Veyron.

Morgan bought the $2 million supercar just moments before his expensive new toy was hit by a Honda CR-V near West 42nd Street and 10th Avenue back on June 4.

Comedian Tracy Morgan after a minor traffic accident in Manhattan on June 4, 2019. (Credit: @heyimaclown)

The damaged front bumper is expected set the star back $22,000, while the driver’s side quarter panel will cost another $10,000.

None of that factors in the cost of labor, so the bill will likely be a lot higher.

In comparison, a brand new Honda CR-V sells for just over $24,000.

To add insult to injury, the accident will be even more costly for Morgan. Multiple reports claim the comedian’s Bugatti has now lost over $200,000 in value because of the accident report that will now appear in the vehicle’s Carfax history.

