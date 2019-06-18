NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Westchester County police officer was injured yesterday in a struggle on the Hutchinson River Parkway.
Authorities said the officer pulled over a Honda Accord for speeding around 11:30 a.m. in New Rochelle. The officer was leaning on the car when the driver allegedly sped off.
The officer managed to climb inside as the driver appeared to swerve, speed and brake hard to try to throw him out, authorities said.
When the car eventually came to a stop, police discovered more than 9,000 envelopes of heroin inside.
The officer was treated for injuries to his hands and arms.
The suspect was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
His name has not been released. Authorities said they believe his is from Massachusetts and in his 20s.