WATCH‘The Democratic Primary For Queens DA: A New Era’ Airs On CBSN New York Tonight At 7 P.M.
CBSN New YorkWatch Now


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly man turned the tables on a suspected scammer and helped police make an arrest.

Nassau County Police say Carlos Torres Ferreira tried to con the 78-year-old man out of nearly $10,000.

Ferriera allegedly called the victim and told him that his grandson was arrested for DWI and he needed $9,700 for bail.

It turns out the victim doesn’t have a grandson, so he called police.

Officers set up a sting operation at the Green Turtle restaurant off Hempstead Turnpike.

Ferriera was arrested for attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s