NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elderly man turned the tables on a suspected scammer and helped police make an arrest.
Nassau County Police say Carlos Torres Ferreira tried to con the 78-year-old man out of nearly $10,000.
Ferriera allegedly called the victim and told him that his grandson was arrested for DWI and he needed $9,700 for bail.
It turns out the victim doesn’t have a grandson, so he called police.
Officers set up a sting operation at the Green Turtle restaurant off Hempstead Turnpike.
Ferriera was arrested for attempted grand larceny and resisting arrest.