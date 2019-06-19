Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak says an overhead power issue affected all trains in and out of Penn Station to North Philadelphia Wednesday.
The disruption started at around 10:30 a.m. and encompassed NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak trains.
Three trains were stuck in the tunnel outside of Penn Station.
Power was restored at around 10:50 a.m. and rescue trains were sent to assist the stuck trains.
The overhead power issue originated in the area of Trenton and Philadelphia, Amtrak said.
Consequently Amtrak put a hold on all service while the problem was fixed.