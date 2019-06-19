CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Amtrak, Local TV, New York, NJ Transit, Penn Station


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak says an overhead power issue affected all trains in and out of Penn Station to North Philadelphia Wednesday.

The disruption started at around 10:30 a.m. and encompassed NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak trains.

Three trains were stuck in the tunnel outside of Penn Station.

Power was restored at around 10:50 a.m. and rescue trains were sent to assist the stuck trains.

The overhead power issue originated in the area of Trenton and Philadelphia, Amtrak said.

Consequently Amtrak put a hold on all service while the problem was fixed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s