



Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in last week’s stray-bullet-shooting that injured a woman in the Bronx.

Angelis Saltarelli, 39, was caught in the crossfire last Wednesday as she walked to work on Williamsbridge Road.

One stray bullet struck her arm and another hit a car.

“I can’t believe it’s me right now,” Saltarelli told CBS2. “I looked down and I’m like, ‘oh my god, oh my god, I’m shot, I’m shot!’”

Witnesses helped wrap her arm and rushed her to a local hospital. She’s expected to recover.

“I have to be strong and have to get back out there,” she said. “I can’t let this stop me from living my life.”

At least seven people have been shot by stray bullets since the start of the month.

Anyone with any information about the suspect in this shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.