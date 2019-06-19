CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman strangled her mother and called 911 to confess to the crime, Suffolk Police said.

It happened Tuesday at 8:09 a.m. at their home on Cocoanut Street in Central Islip.

Police say Sharon Easter, 57, called 911 and told the operator she had killed her 76-year-old mother Dorothy Easter.

Sharon Easter faces 2nd degree murder charges.

She’s set to be arraigned Wednesday.

