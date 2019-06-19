



– Start your midweek off right with some pictures of delightful doggies! There are dozens of dogs up for adoption in Jersey City.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of dogs near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Carlos, pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix

Carlos is a male pit bull terrier and American bulldog mix being kept at Hudson Haven Dog Rescue.

Carlos will get along great with your other dogs. He is looking for a cat-free home. He would prefer a home without small children. He’s already house-trained, as well as neutered and vaccinated.

Read more about Carlos on Petfinder.

Trixie, Norfolk terrier mix

Trixie is a winsome female Norfolk terrier mix currently housed at Liberty Humane Society.

No other pets please: Trixie is looking for a household without other dogs or cats. Liberty Humane Society thinks Trixie will do best in a home without small children. She is already spayed and vaccinated, as well as house-trained.

Read more about how to adopt Trixie on Petfinder.

Nola, terrier mix

Nola is a charming female terrier mix currently housed at Liberty Humane Society.

Nola plays well with others — she’ll get along great with other dogs. She has been vaccinated and spayed.

Read more about how to adopt Nola on Petfinder.

Loyola, pit bull terrier and hound mix

Loyola is a female pit bull terrier and hound mix being cared for at Liberty Humane Society.

Loyola does great with kids — she’s a real “people pet.” No other dogs, please: She is looking for a dog-free family. She’s vaccinated and spayed.

Apply to adopt Loyola today at Petfinder.

Immo Small, chihuahua

Immo Small is a sweet male chihuahua currently housed at Liberty Humane Society.

Immo Small wants to be your one and only: He’ll need a home free of other dogs and kids. He’s neutered and vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Immo Small today at Petfinder.

Immo Big, chihuahua

Immo Big is an adorable male chihuahua being kept at Liberty Humane Society.

Immo Big gets along well with other dogs, cats and kids. He is already neutered and vaccinated.

Apply to adopt Immo Big today at Petfinder.

Marley, chihuahua

Marley is a female chihuahua currently residing at Liberty Humane Society.

Marley loves being around people, and children will love her. She is spayed and vaccinated.

Read more about Marley on Petfinder.

Sammi Blue Eyes, Belgian shepherd

Sammi Blue Eyes is a sweet female Belgian shepherd dog currently residing at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF, Inc.

She loves cats, dogs and kids. She’s already house-trained. She is also spayed and has all her shots.

Here’s what Sammi Blue Eyes’ friends think of her:

What is especially telling is how wonderful she is with others.

Read more about Sammi Blue Eyes on Petfinder.

Rockstar, boxer mix

Rockstar is a charming male boxer mix currently housed at AmsterDog.

Rockstar loves being around people. He’ll do great in a home with children. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette. He is already vaccinated and neutered.

Notes from his caretakers:

Rockstar seems to do well with slow, supervised introductions. He did live with a small-breed dog in his previous home and was said to be very friendly.

Read more about Rockstar on Petfinder.

Mikala Best PR Beagle, beagle

Mikala Best PR Beagle is a lovable female beagle dog staying at Zanis Furry Friends ZFF, Inc.

She is a social animal, and she gets along well with kids, dogs or cats. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed and has all her shots.

Read more about Mikala Best PR Beagle on Petfinder.

Felicity, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Felicity is a female dachshund and chihuahua mix currently housed at Waggytail Rescue.

Felicity gets along well with other dogs. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already spayed and has all her shots.

From her current caretaker:

Felicity is still very scared, but so far doing well in a loving foster home. She is friendly with other dogs and less scared of women than men.

Apply to adopt Felicity today at Petfinder.

Phoebe, dachshund and chihuahua mix

Phoebe is a female dachshund and chihuahua mix currently housed at PupStarz Rescue.

Phoebe plays well with others, and she gets along well with other dogs. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already spayed and vaccinated.

From Phoebe’s current caretaker:

It’s impossible to not smile at the sight of her face! Phoebe acts super youthful and will wow you with her charm. She is happy, healthy, energetic and fun-loving.

Apply to adopt Phoebe today at Petfinder.

Fire, terrier mix

Fire is an adorable female terrier mix currently residing at Project Pet, Inc.

Fire gets along well with other dogs. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette. She is spayed and shas all her shots.

Apply to adopt Fire today at Petfinder.