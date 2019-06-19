



— A 75-year-old grandmother in Alabama helped capture a suspect wanted for car theft, holding him at gunpoint Monday until deputies arrived.

“I walked out and said, ‘can I help you?’ And he said, ‘yes ma’am, I’d like to use your phone,'” Marcia Black, a grandmother of four, told WAAY.

Investigators said the suspect, Cameron Powers, had been on the run for some four hours after crashing a stolen car during a high-speed chase with deputies near Black’s home in Limestone County.

“I was just calm as could be. I knew what I was doing. I was in control,” she said.

Black said she talked to Powers from her front porch, all the while keeping him at bay with her hunting rifle.

“I wanted to keep him at a distance,” she said. “I didn’t intend to kill him. I just wanted him to think that I would shoot him.”

Alabama grandmother holds chase suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive https://t.co/UlWOikclP2 — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) June 19, 2019

When Powers inched closer to her home, Black reacted because two of her grandchildren were inside watching after calling 911.

“He wouldn’t get down, so I shot in the air, and he realized I meant business, so he got down on his knees,” Black said.

It wasn’t long after when deputies arrived.

“He feared the deputy more than he feared my rifle,” Marcia Black said. “And he jumped up and ran zig-zag right across the field.”

But Powers didn’t make it very far before he was apprehended and handcuffed.

“It’s just amazing to me that I got to witness my grandmother in action,” said Black’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Allie Ruth Black.

Powers was booked into the Limestone County jail on $6,000 bond.

“It’s just another day,” Marcia Black said. “If something happens, you take care of it and that’s it.”