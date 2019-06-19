Comments
The race is on to replace the late Richard Brown as Queens District Attorney. Who should you trust to control law and order and tackle the tough issues that matter to you and your family?Watch the Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era special presentation here.
About Greg Lasak He is a 66-year-old former New York State Supreme Court justice. He was also a longtime assistant Queens district attorney holding a number of positions, including chief of the Homicide Bureau.
He and his wife have three grown children.
