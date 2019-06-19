



Summer officially arrives in two days, and the Fourth of July is just about two weeks away.

So what should you do if you’re still looking to get away? Consumer travel expert Liana Corwin, from the Hopper app, stopped by CBSN New York with some tips on how to find the best deals.

“Some good news is that prices are not more expensive this year than last, and they’re actually down compared to a few years ago,” she told Alex Denis.

Corwin said June is the peak of the summer travel season, but July and August offer the best deals.

“You don’t have to fret with Fourth of July either. There are some great deals available, especially out of the New York area for just under $220,” she said.

She recommended Toronto, Orlando and Chicago in that price range. She also suggested Nashville and New Orleans if you want to watch fireworks.

Corwin said you should book your flights by tomorrow, because prices will start to spike by about $9 a day after that.

“JFK is going to be the busiest airport for Fourth of July. So if you’re planning to go through there, give yourself at least two hours before you get to the airport,” she said. “It’s a lot of time, but it will save you some hassle.”

As for hotels, she said you should look to book now for major city destinations.

“Start keeping track of your prices early. What people don’t realize is they actually change more often than you might think,” she said. “Apps like Hopper, for instance, will keep track of a specific hotel for you and send you a notification when we see a deal.”

