The race is on to replace the late Richard Brown as Queens District Attorney. Who should you trust to control law and order and tackle the tough issues that matter to you and your family?Watch the Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era special presentation here.

About Mina Malik: She is a 48-year-old former director of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board. She also held the title of deputy attorney general in Washington D.C. and has been a special victims prosecutor in Queens.

She is married with two children.

