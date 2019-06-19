Comments
The race is on to replace the late Richard Brown as Queens District Attorney. Who should you trust to control law and order and tackle the tough issues that matter to you and your family?Watch the Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era special presentation here.
About Rory Lancman: He is 50 years old and is a councilman from Queens. He chairs the committee on the justice system.
Lancman also served three terms in the New York State Assembly.
He is married with three children.
Watch Extended Interviews With All Seven Democratic Candidates:
Click here to watch the “Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era” special presentation.