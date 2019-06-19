Comments
The race is on to replace the late Richard Brown as Queens District Attorney. Who should you trust to control law and order and tackle the tough issues that matter to you and your family?Watch the Democratic Primary For Queens District Attorney: A New Era special presentation here.
About Tiffany Caban: She is a 31-year-old career public defender who says she has represented over 1,000 clients in cases ranging from turnstile jumping to homicide.
She is a self described “queer Latina” who lives in Astoria.
