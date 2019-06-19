



A huge fight broke out at a children’s baseball game and it was the parents throwing punches.

Police in Colorado released the disturbing video of this parent-on-parent brawl and it’s already making a national impact.

Parents took over the field at the youth baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado. The players were just seven years-old and the whole thing apparently started over a call made by a 13-year-old umpire.

“I think that the saddest part in all of this is that we’re talking about a seven-year-old baseball game, seven-year-olds and it’s the parents who need to grow up,” John Romero of the Lakewood Police Department said.

Several people have been cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public. Police released the video hoping to find a man who sucker punched one of the people on the field.

“Kids look up to you, I mean my kid does, all kids do, and if you don’t lead by example then what do you expect your future to be?” Shannon Hartman, a father who officiates high school sports games told CBS2.

These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We're looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ieenhwCrbU — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 18, 2019

Ellie Davis is a college soccer player who’s been on the field since she was three and was shocked by the video.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” David told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

She did admit however, that she’s seen parents get verbally abusive at games.

“Those got so heated, so intense, parents were crazy!” the Marist College athlete said.

She added that it’s the young players who suffer.

“I think it sends your own child the wrong message… that it’s ok to talk back to the referee, which it’s not, and I think it just shows you can’t control yourself.”

Dr. Susan Bartell told CBS2 some parents don’t recognize they have a problem.

“If you find yourself start to curse, screaming at the coach, thinking or saying to other parents around you that this is unfair… If you start to feel yourself trying to engage other parents in your anger and argument it’s time to step away,” Dr. Bartell warned.

The doctor added many of her young patients don’t want their parents to come to their games because they’re embarrassed by their behavior – which is a shame for the whole family.