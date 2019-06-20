Comments
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBSNewYork) – A Louisiana woman is a true trail blazer – even at 103 years-old.
Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins is now the oldest woman to compete in an American track event.
She’s running in the Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico this week.
On Monday, she won gold in the 50-meter dash for her age group.
On Tuesday, she ran the 100-meter in just over 46 seconds.
She’s winning medals and the hearts of spectators with stories about her training.
“I have an acre of land and I have 50 kinds of trees and I’m working on them all the time,” Hawkins said.
The former teacher says running keeps her mind sharp.