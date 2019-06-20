



An 11-year-old child was critically wounded following yet another stray bullet shooting in New York City.

Police tell CBS2 the young boy was shot in the shoulder while walking with his father on Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

Investigators say two men were seen walking nearby and then got into an argument with another person.

That’s when the shooting started around 7 p.m. – catching the Brooklyn family and other bystanders in the crossfire.

A 31-year-old man was also struck in the knee and took himself to a local hospital for treatment. The boy was taken to Kings County Hospital and is reportedly stable and expected to survive following surgery.

Police say the shooters fled the area however, NYPD officials later said a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the case.

This is the latest in what has become a violent and bloody month for New York City residents.

Thursday’s two victims mark the eighth and ninth people injured or killed by a stray bullet in June.

This month alone, seven people were struck by stray bullets in six different incidents during a two-week stretch prior to Thursday’s violent crime.

June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick.

– A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick. June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.

– A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother. June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home at 11:45 p.m. Both survived.

– Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home at 11:45 p.m. Both survived. June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.

– An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave. June 10 – A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.

– A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights. June 12 – A Bronx woman is shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.

According to the NYPD’s own crime statistics through June 16, shootings across New York have jumped by nearly 24 percent in the last four weeks.