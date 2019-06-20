NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of scrawling anti-Muslim statements on a Brooklyn elementary school was arrested Wednesday night.
Allan Tatten, 55, faces hate crime charges of aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.
The hateful messages were found on several doors at P.S. 25 on East 29th Street in Sheepshead Bay.
The Sheepshead Bay Muslim Center is just around the corner from the school.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was “absolutely sickened” by the “Islamophobic act.” He directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes unit to assist the NYPD in the investigation.
“As a state and a nation we must come together to condemn hate in all its forms and denounce with one voice anyone who wishes to divide us,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “Our message to those who spew this bigotry is simple: there is no place for hate in New York State and anyone found responsible for this heinous act will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Earlier this month, the NYPD released statistics that found hate crimes spike 64 percent this year compared to last.