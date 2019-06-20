EXTENDED INTERVIEWS‘The Democratic Primary For Queens DA: A New Era’ - Watch Interviews With All 7 Candidates
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man who stabbed a bodega worker to death Wednesday in Upper Manhattan.

The 28-year-old worker, identified as Mohamed Nasser Awawdah, was stabbed around 8 p.m. on Dyckman Street in the Inwood section.

Police said Awawdah was clearing the sidewalk in front of Dyckman Kwik Stop, where a group of people was loitering, when there was some type of confrontation.

Awawdah was stabbed in the chest and rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A representative for the city’s bodega organization said Awawdah owned the bodega and it’s a dangerous job.

“Sometimes they don’t understand how much risk we take,” said Francisco Marte. “Somebody can be a customer, but a lot of times happens to us, and even when that thing happens, we, as a business, we are affected also, because now look, they have to close the store.”

So far, investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

