(CBS Local)– The NBA Draft will change the lives of many basketball players Thursday evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Former Arizona State guard and Pac-12 Freshman Of The Year Luguentz Dort knows everything is about to change in his world. The Canadian is projected to be a late first round or early second round pick and he sees a lot of himself in New York native and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

“I like how athletic he is. I think his skills are underrated,” said Dort in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Watching the impact he had in the league his first two years was really crazy. Body wise, I can compare myself to him.”

Dort didn’t start playing basketball until he was 11 and just learned how to speak English four year ago. Dort played his college ball for New Jersey native and college basketball legend Bobby Hurley at Arizona State. Dort learned a lot from Coach Hurley in his one year with him.

“As soon as I got to campus, we got to work really fast,” said Dort. “My main goal was to learn a lot about the point guard position. I watched some of his clips and I know he was a killer.”

The future NBA player grew up watching guys like Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook and says he is ready to make an immediate impact wherever he gets selected on Thursday night.

“I’m a pretty strong guard, I like driving to the basket,” said Dort. “I’m really intense on defense. I like playing full court. I know there’s going to be a difference in the NBA and I know I have to adjust to it. I bring a lot of intensity on the court.”