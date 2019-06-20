Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Another day, another round of showers and storms. The good news is this is the LAST day of this dreary stretch and the weekend is looking fantastic!

With temps in the mid 60s, spotty showers are out there to start today. But we’re expecting the activity to really pick up again this afternoon and evening. So even if you’re not seeing much right now, take the umbrella! Highs will be in the upper 70s in NYC.

By late afternoon and evening, some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat. The highest severe risk today is to the west.

Friday morning may start off with a lingering shower or two and a good amount of clouds. But the sun returns by afternoon! Summer arrives Friday at 11:54 a.m.