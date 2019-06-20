Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a consumer alert for people who own an older version of the MacBook Pro.
Apple is issuing a recall over concerns the battery could catch fire.
The recall includes 15-inch Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017.
If you own one of these models, the tech giant is urging you to have the battery replaced. That process could reportedly take up to two weeks.
According to CNET, the recall does not affect models that have a USB-C or a Touch Bar.
The company has set up a website for users to check their serial numbers to see if they will need a new battery. Those at risk of catching fire can also have it serviced at one of Apple’s authorized service providers for free.