CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Apple, battery fire, Consumer Alert, Macbook Pro, Recall


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a consumer alert for people who own an older version of the MacBook Pro.

Apple is issuing a recall over concerns the battery could catch fire.

The recall includes 15-inch Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017.

If you own one of these models, the tech giant is urging you to have the battery replaced. That process could reportedly take up to two weeks.

According to CNET, the recall does not affect models that have a USB-C or a Touch Bar.

The company has set up a website for users to check their serial numbers to see if they will need a new battery. Those at risk of catching fire can also have it serviced at one of Apple’s authorized service providers for free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s