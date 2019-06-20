



— A three-year study is out about how those controversial red light cameras on are working out on Long Island.

The results are mixed.

It’s certainly a talker. Rear-end crashes at Suffolk County’s 100 current red light camera intersections increased 60 percent, but fatal crashes and those involving injuries decreased 11 percent, CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday.

A drop in deadly and serious accidents means the cameras are working, according to Paul Margiotta of Suffolk’s Traffic and Parking Violations Agency.

“The study makes very clear that serious physical injury and fatal accidents are down at these intersections. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to save lives and save people from being seriously injured. That’s the purpose of these cameras,” Margiotta said.

Controversy over the program spurned a study commissioned by the Legislature. Proponents point to more recent crashes because there are more drivers, more vehicles, and an epidemic of distracted drivers due to cellphone use. They claim the controversial program is aimed at reducing accidents.

But some Republican lawmakers and drivers McLogan spoke with call it a money grab, simply a way to generate $20 million in revenue for the cash-strapped county.

“The red-light cameras, it is a joke. It is a joke,” Ridge motorist Alex Acevedo said. “It is not saving lives. It’s all about money. It’s all about revenue, and it needs to stop. We the people need to stand up for ourselves if the government won’t stand up for us.”

A public hearing on extending the red light program in Suffolk another five years will be held in July and is expected to be heated.