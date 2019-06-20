



The NYPD is investigating more than three dozen robberies targeting rideshare drivers.

Police say three clever thieves have struck 40 times in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan since April, stealing thousands of dollars.

The scheme involves the suspects ordering an Uber or Lyft. Once inside the car, they ask to change their destination. They say their phones aren’t working or make up an excuse to get ahold of the driver’s device, which has the Uber of Lyft app open and gives them easy access to personal information.

When the get the driver’s device, police say they transfer money right out of the driver’s rideshare account. In some cases, they allegedly steal the phone or threaten to hurt the driver.

The suspects are described as 16 to 25 years old.

Anyone with any information about the robbery spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.