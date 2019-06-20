37%A CLOSER LOOK: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Sick And Tired Of Its Reputation As A Party Town, Seaside Heights Is On A Mission To Transition Into A Family Destination
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One Jersey Shore town is cracking down on rowdy property owners and renters.

A house on Hancock Avenue is off the rental market and is now considered an “Animal House.” What does that mean? Well, it means Seaside Heights is not tolerating bad property owners anymore, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported Thursday.

The town is on a mission to change its reputation and transition into a family resort.

The “Animal House” ordinance is a three-strike policy. The borough council voted unanimously to suspend the property’s mercantile license, which enables its owner to rent out the home after several violations, including loud altercations, loud noise, intoxicated people arguing and more.

“First strike, you get notification. Second strike, you get a summons. Third strike, you go before the courts,” Mayor Tony Vaz said.

The strict policy is part of a major push to make families feel more welcome and safe in the shore town.

Comments
  1. Terry Mi says:
    June 20, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Great move!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

