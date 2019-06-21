Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several people have been injured after an SUV flipped and struck a group of pedestrians in the Bronx.
According to police, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Southern Blvd. near Grote Street when it jumped the curb and crashed into six people, including a two-year-old boy around 4:30 p.m.
Three people were reportedly in the SUV, including the female driver and an 11-year-old boy.
Thankfully, none of the injuries are said to be life threatening and all of the crash victims were taken to area hospitals.
Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and it’s unclear it charged will be filed.
