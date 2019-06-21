37%CBS2's Exclusive Documentary That Explores How Hempstead’s Schools Got Where They Are Today - Click To Watch »
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bronx, Car Jumps Curb, Jessica Layton, Local TV, New York, Pedestrians Struck

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several people have been injured after an SUV flipped and struck a group of pedestrians in the Bronx.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling southbound on Southern Blvd. near Grote Street when it jumped the curb and crashed into six people, including a two-year-old boy around 4:30 p.m.

SUV jumps curb in the Bronx and strikes several pedestrians on June 21, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Three people were reportedly in the SUV, including the female driver and an 11-year-old boy.

Thankfully, none of the injuries are said to be life threatening and all of the crash victims were taken to area hospitals.

Police are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle and it’s unclear it charged will be filed.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s