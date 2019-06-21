Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B was indicted on Friday on assault charges stemming from a fight at a Flushing strip club last year.
Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had been facing misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault charges in connection with the fight at Angels Strip Club back on Aug. 29.
Police say the rapper and her entourage were at the club when she started arguing with a female bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee.
The entertainer last appeared before a judge in Queens criminal court in May.
Cardi B’s lawyer claimed she didn’t harm anybody during the incident.
The next hearing date is set for Aug. 9.
The conditions of her parole were continued, including an order of protection for the complainants.