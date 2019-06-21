37%CBS2's Exclusive Documentary That Explores How Hempstead’s Schools Got Where They Are Today - Click To Watch »
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey couple said “I do” just seconds before the bride gave birth.

Michael Gallardo and Marie Margaritondo were already engaged and days away from their wedding, but Margaritondo’s water broke three weeks early.

The couple raced to Morristown Medical Center, but had an emotional dilemma.

They didn’t want the new dad to be listed as just “fiancé” on the baby’s birth certificate, so the hospital staff sprang into action.

One nurse raced to be ordained online while others gathered flowers.

Luckily, the church’s chaplain showed up to bless the couple’s hospital room vows.

Hospital officials say the whole impromptu ceremony happened 30 seconds before Margaritondo was wheeled into the operating room for a cesarean section.

