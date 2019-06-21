



A person of interest is in custody following a stray bullet shooting that injured two innocent bystanders, including an 11-year-old boy, in Brooklyn.

So far, nine bystanders have been struck by stray bullets in the city this month alone.

In the latest incident, surveillance video shows the shooter in red shorts walking on the sidewalk of Schenectady Avenue near Lincoln Place before pulling out a gun and opening fire shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday. His target isn’t even in the frame.

A man in the foreground ducks behind a stand and makes his way inside a supermarket.

“We heard the gunshots. It was literately right in front of our apartment,” witness Anna Schermer told CBS2.

“Wow, this really does happen, and it is a problem that we need to take care of,” witness Silvaks Casto said.

WATCH: NYPD Presser On Latest Stray-Bullet-Shooting

The suspected fired multiple shots, hitting an 11-year-old boy in the shoulder and 31-year-old man in the knee.

Both victims were standing on the sidewalk were not the intended targets.

Witnesses said the child’s mother cried out at the sight of her injured son.

“’Why would you shoot him? You shot him, you shot my son, you shot him.’ The mom was hysterical,” said Schermer.

“He was conscious, he was staring – just had that thousand mile stare – mouth agape, just completely shocked,” Casto added.

MORE: NYPD Chief Says Rash Of Stray-Bullet Shootings Makes His ‘Blood Boil’; Department Launches Initiatives

The boy was rushed to the hospital, while the adult took himself. Both victims are in stable condition and expected to survive.

According to authorities, the man the shooter was aiming for was not hit.

Earlier this evening two individuals were shot in the @NYPD77Pct Both victims, a 31 year old male and an 11 year old male, were transported to local hospitals and are now in stable condition. If you have any information contact @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ivHfqS2jHa — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) June 21, 2019

“We can’t let incidents like this go unchecked and we can’t let shooters believe that they can do this with impunity,” NYPD Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said.

This month alone, seven people were struck by stray bullets in six different incidents during a two-week stretch prior to Thursday’s violent crime.

June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick.

– A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick. June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.

– A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother. June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home at 11:45 p.m. Both survived.

– Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home at 11:45 p.m. Both survived. June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.

– An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave. June 10 – A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.

– A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights. June 12 – A Bronx woman is shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.

Investigators canvassed the scene looking for evidence and said residents were being very cooperative, as they too hope the suspect is put behind bars.

Detectives spoke with a person of interest all night, but so far, no arrests have been made.