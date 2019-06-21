



– Plans for a Gateway Project development commission are now underway.

Governors from both New York and New Jersey are expected to sign separate bills establishing the shared commission.

The project has been at the center of a funding dispute with the Trump administration for years.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the following statement on the passage of legislation to move the project forward:

“The Gateway Program is the most urgent infrastructure project in the country – a comprehensive rail investment program that will improve commuter and intercity services, add needed resiliency and create new capacity for the busiest section of the Northeast Corridor. “While the Trump administration has failed to take action on this vital project, this legislation – originally proposed as part of the Executive Budget – represents our steadfast commitment to getting it done. “I want to thank our partners in New York and New Jersey for their cooperation in this bi-state effort, which will take us one step closer to delivering a crucial project for our nation’s economy and security while restoring our role as a global leader in infrastructure.”

The commission would create a joint agency capable of receiving federal funds, a sticking point in negotiations.

The $30 billion plan would reconstruct the Portal Bridge, rehabilitate the crumbling Hudson River tunnels and construct a new tunnel.