JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – On the day of his high school graduation, a New Jersey teen may be looking towards the future, but also wanting to pay tribute to his past.

Dylan Chidick’s impressive story went viral after he was accepted into 18 colleges.

The North Bergen teenager immigrated to America from Trinidad and overcame homelessness.

His story sparked something inside Brooklyn designer Sasha Chance. When she found out he wanted to look like an African prince for his graduation from Henry Snyder High School, she made him a custom suit for free to wear under his gown.

“It provides inspiration for the next kid to know that, ‘my community is watching,’” Chance said.

“It shows what I’ve been through to get to where I am now and I’m excited to pay tribute to my heritage and my family back home,” Chidick said.

It took Sasha six hours to make the suit. The fabric was imported from Africa.

