NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large memorial will be held Saturday to remember the one-year anniversary of the brutal murder of Bronx teenager Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

On the one-year anniversary of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s death, family, friends and community leaders marched from Mount Carmel church to outside the bodega where he was stabbed to death. (Credit: CBS2)

Thursday night, family, friends and community leaders marched from Mount Carmel church to outside the bodega where Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death.

Trinitarios members have said they mistook him as a rival gang member.

His mother, Leandra Feliz, says her sadness is eased by all of the support she is receiving.

“I feel happy for the support that I’ve been having and I’ve been receiving, and seeing how the community and the world is loving my son. That made me feel better,” she said.

Last week, the first five defendants were found guilty of murder.

Murder 1 comes with a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is set for July 16.

Eight more defendants are awaiting trial.

