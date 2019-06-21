Comments
Matt DeLucia
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Friday! The weekend is just about here, summer arrives today at 11:54 AM, and best of all the sun returns this afternoon!
We’re waking up to some lingering showers and downpours around the area, making for a wet commute for some. It’s still on the muggy side and with the moisture, expect patchy dense fog.
Come afternoon, it’s an entirely different story. Skies will gradually clear, humidity values drop, and the sunshine is back. Highs will top out around 80. It will get pretty breezy behind the front with gusts up to 30 mph possible. But it’ll feel refreshing!
This leads into a fantastic weekend! Expect plenty of sun both days with temps in the low 80s.