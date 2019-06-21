



The New York State Assembly has passed a bill calling for state intervention of the beleaguered Hempstead school system.

The bill passed the assembly unanimously late Thursday night.

Assemblywoman Taylor Raynor reportedly got emotional as she appealed to colleagues.

The legislation calls for a three-person panel with veto power over superintendent selection and spending within the Long Island district.

The state senate also passed the bill on Wednesday.

Hempstead schools have struggled for years, as CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff has documented in CBS2’s award-winning documentary on the Hempstead School District, “37%”

New York State Regent Roger Tilles has watched decades of failure in the Hempstead School District and has been pushing for the oversight panel.

Incensed elected school board members were fighting for their independence in Albany on Wednesday, after a pep rally-style gathering Tuesday claiming graduation numbers are up from 37 percent two years ago to 60 percent this year. They claimed the bills would insult rather than help Hempstead students.

Critics say the monitors are needed to verify academic data after years of grades being fudged, as well as monitoring a $215 million budget too often wasted on infighting.

The bill now heads to Gov. Cuomo’s desk for signing, however the governor has not stated where the funding for the new panel will come from if he approves the legislation.