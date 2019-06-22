Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Expect a sea of mermaids, festive floats and antique cars in Coney Island on Saturday.
The 37th Annual Mermaid Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue.
This year, singers Arlo and Nora Guthrie will be King Neptune and Queen Mermaid, respectively.
Organizers say it’s the largest art parade in the country and serves as the official kick-off for the summer swimming season at Coney Island.