NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a deli worker in Upper Manhattan.
Mohamed Awawdah, 28, was killed Wednesday night outside his family’s store on Dyckman Street in Inwood.
Police said Awawdah was clearing the sidewalk in front of Dyckman Kwik Stop and asked a group of men, who were apparently loitering, to move away from the front of the store. A fight escalated until one man pushed a knife into Awawdah’s chest.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male. In the surveillance video, he is seen wearing a light-colored hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
Awawdah’s family told CBS2 he was married and had a second job as a livery cab driver.