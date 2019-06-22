Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY is out with its annual “Calendar of Heroes,” featuring some of New York’s bravest and some of their furry companions.
Some of the stars of the calendar stopped by to talk more about the FDNY Foundation and its partnership with Animal Care Centers of NYC.
“It was a little nervous. You know, we basically had to be the accessory for the animals. That was the real star,” firefighter Stephanie Kubicek said.
The FDNY hopes to raise awareness about animal adoption in New York.
Proceeds from calendar sales go to the FDNY Foundation, which supports fire safety education for New Yorkers and CPR training.
For more information on the FDNY calendar, visit fdnyfoundation.org.