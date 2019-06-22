



The case of Le’Veon Bell’s stolen jewelry has taken an interesting turn after the football star’s 911 call revealed what the thieves were wearing – or more specifically – what they weren’t wearing.

According to multiple reports, Bell couldn’t give police in Florida a description of what the two women – who allegedly stole over $500,000 – were wearing because the last time he saw them they were both naked in his bed.

According to CBS Sports, the Jets running back told police he was entertaining the two young ladies at his Hollywood home back in May. The next morning, the 27-year-old left his cheeky companions to go to the gym.

By the time he got back, his guests were gone and his closet was in disarray.

Among the missing items, Bell’s two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds, and a Rolex.

“I don’t know where they’re at. I tried to call them before I called you guys. I tried to call them and they’re not answering me, and they’re ignoring me,” Bell told 911 in tapes obtained by the media.

That’s when things got interesting, as the operator tried to get a description for one of the ladies who Bell said was probably around 21 years-old.

“When I left, she was in the bed not wearing clothes… so I didn’t see her, when she [left the house].”

As for Bell’s other bare-naked sleepover buddy.

“The same way,” he told 911. “She was in the bed, too. They didn’t have clothes on.”

Bell practiced with the Jets on June 4 for the first time since signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal in March that included $35 million guaranteed. He sat out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.

There has been no word if local police have any suspects in the case or if Bell is willing to turn the other cheek once they’re caught.