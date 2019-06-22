By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a stunning Saturday it was! After a week filled with damp, gray, and dreary conditions, things today could not look prettier! Expect clear skies through the night with winds easing up a bit, and it’ll be very comfy with temps in the 50s and 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be even better with crystal blue skies, lighter breezes, and warmer temps in the low & mid 80s around town! A little bit cooler if you’re heading up to the mountains or out to the beach, but any outdoor activities look to be in good shape.

Monday will be another warm & bright day but with more humidity creeping in. As of now it looks like Monday stays dry, but more clouds will arrive during the evening. Tuesday looks like a warm, muggy, stormy day, then we clear out and heat up for the rest of the week…summer is definitely here!