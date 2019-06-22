Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a deli worker in Upper Manhattan.
Police say 18-year-old Jose Paniagua has been charged with murder, gang assault and possession of a weapon.
Mohamed Awawdah, 28, was killed Wednesday night outside his family’s store on Dyckman Street in Inwood.
Police said Awawdah was clearing the sidewalk in front of Dyckman Kwik Stop and asked a group of men, who were apparently loitering, to move away from the front of the store. A fight escalated until one man pushed a knife into Awawdah’s chest.
Awawdah’s family told CBS2 he was married and had a second job as a livery cab driver.