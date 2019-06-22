



— Almost a month after a woman was held captive and raped for more than six hours in a Queens apartment before jumping from a window to escape, police say her alleged attacker has been arrested in Washington state.

Authorities say 53-year-old Michael Hosang is awaiting extradition to New York.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was assaulted multiple times from 6:00 a.m. to noon on May 30 while held in a residence near 224th Street and 130 Avenue in the Laurelton section of Queens. Her face was fractured when she was punched in the man’s apartment before she escaped by jumping out a window.

Authorities say the suspect drove off in a pickup truck.

Hosang is being held by police in the Washington state coastal city of Bellingham.

He and the woman reportedly knew each other.

